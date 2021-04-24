Star in memes, Zac Efron looks different and they start opinions

Star in memes, Zac Efron looks different and opinions start | INSTAGRAM

Users on social networks do not forgive anyone, not even the American actor Zac Efron, who yesterday afternoon became a trend mainly in Twitter thanks to a wave of memes created by fans, following an important statement that he issued virtually.

That’s right, it turns out that creative Internet users began to spread a photo of the famous person where he appears totally different, and is that, at first glance, his face it looks completely different, It even looks something strange, which has generated that the memes on the subject reproduce like rabbits in spring.

The main questions that people ask themselves when seeing the image we talk about so much are: What happened to it? Was it operated? Is the image edited? We can confirm this because, when we realized the fact, we asked ourselves the same questions.

In the photo, Zac Efron appears looking towards the camera while smiling, all normal in his attitude, however, the visible change is in his face, the renowned activist in favor of animals and the environment, seems to have undergone some aesthetic interventions, something that both users like us say they were not necessary.

We find it incredible to see it this way, because the cellar appears with more pronounced cheekbones, his lips look more bulky, his nose is elongated and the rest of his face seems to be inflamed, so Internet users fell into the conclusion that he made some “Fixes”.

For this reason, many users have compared the actor with the version of the character “Handsome Squidward”, as well as with the human version of the ogre in “Shrek 2”, it has also been compared with the face of the human Ken, the singer Ninel Conde and the singer of “The Weeknd”, the memes they really are very funny.

What really happened was that within the framework of Earth Day, celebrated yesterday, the actor participated in “Earth Day! The Musical ”an exclusive video from Facebook Watch, which featured the participation of great artists such as Justin Bieber, Maluma, Steve Aoki and was organized by the television presenter and science educator, Bill Nye.

In the clip in favor of the preservation of our planet, various celebrities from the American music industry, Broadway artists such as Idina Menzel and environmental activists such as the Mexican Xiye Bastida, appeared extremely enthusiastic to invite the public to join in “restoring the Land ”with concrete actions.

However, the one who surprised all Internet users was the actor and, recently, an environmental activist, because in the aforementioned audiovisual he appeared with an altered face and very different from how it has been normally seen.

Therefore, as we have already said on digital platforms, the reactions of the Internet users did not wait, who soon pointed out that the actor may have undergone some plastic surgery or aesthetic treatment under the title of “facial harmonization.”

In addition to the funny and creative memes, some users preferred to vent publicly by writing their feelings from their Twitter accounts, the following messages were among the most replicated in this regard.

“I’m absent a few days and Zac Efron has a disgraceful face!” Efron to be handsome again “and” I’m going to sue the plastic surgeon who did that to Zac Efron, “could be read online.