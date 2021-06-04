Star confirms the titles that will arrive exclusively in 2021-2022

Disney + has confirmed today more than 20 titles that will premiere on Star on Disney + in Spain such as Pam & Tommy, Welcome to Wrexham and Fleishman is in Trouble. Additionally, the next Kardashian Jenner series will be available exclusively on Star on Disney + later this year.

Star is the new Disney + general entertainment brand that arrived in Spain on February 23 of this year and incorporates hundreds of television series and movies, in addition to the Star Originals, such as the recent additions of Big Sky, Con Amor Víctor or the award-winning Nomadland, winner of several Academy Awards.

One of the most anticipated Star series on Disney + is Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The comedy centers on three complete strangers who share a strange passion for crime and who suddenly find themselves involved in one of them. The trio are forced to work together when a murder occurs in their New York apartment building. The title will be released in fall 2021 and is produced by 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios.

Dopesick transports viewers to the epicenter of America’s fight against opioid addiction, from the Purdue Pharma boardroom to a stricken Virginia mining community to DEA dispatches. This eight-episode series is produced by 20th Television which is part of Disney Television Studios.

Pam & Tommy, the next American biographical drama, will debut in 2022. It tells the scandalous untold story of the world’s first viral video: the sex tape of the Mötley Crüe group drummer, Tommy Lee, and actress Pamela Anderson to whom they give life Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

Finally, Immigrant will premiere on Star on Disney + in 2022. 20th Television’s eight-episode series, part of Disney Television Studios, is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian businessman. -American who founded Chippendales. 20th Television is the studio that runs the series.

FX

Over the next 18 months, FX will strengthen the FX brand by adding to its production catalog a list of 30 titles per year, 25 fiction and 5 non-fiction, which will be available on Star on Disney +.

Throughout 2021, Star on Disney + will premiere several titles announced on Disney Investor Day including American Horror Stories, Reservation Dogs, Y: The Last Man, and an untitled project by BJ Novak.

New series announced by FX include Welcome to Wrexham and The Cloe Show.

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary series that tells the dreams of the inhabitants of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, United Kingdom when two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) acquire the historic football club of the city ​​in serious trouble. The ten-episode series will launch in the next twelve months. The Choe Show is a new talk show where renowned artist David Choe paints a portrait of his guests both literally and figuratively. The four-episode documentary series will be available on Star on Disney + in 2021.

In 2022 and from the hand of FX, two docuseries will arrive at Star on Disney +: Dear Mama, about the volatile life and legacy of the hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur and the mother who raised him, a member of the Black Panthers, and Pistol. , based on the 2018 memoir by legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol,” offering a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s great milestones.

Based on the first Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel to hit the New York Times bestseller list and (which will also adapt the series), Fleishman is in Trouble is a modern, relentless take on life, love, and commitment; It will also be released in 2022, with a date pending confirmation.

DISNEY TELEVISION STUDIOS

From the hand of Disney Television Studios, the following series will debut in the next twelve months as Star Originals on Disney +:

20th Television and Fox Entertainment’s The Big Leap is a humane, hooligan comedy-drama that tells the story of a diverse group of unlucky characters who try to change their lives by participating in a dance reality show that could ruin their lives. lifetime.

Maggie, based on the short film by Tim Curcio, tells the story of a young woman who tries to face life as a clairvoyant. The series is from 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios.

Queens tells the lives of four 40-year-old women who come together to regain the fame and charisma they had when they were the Nasty Bitches, their 90s group that made them hip-hop legends. The series is from ABC Signature, which is part of Disney Television Studios.

Our Kind of People, from 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative and popular book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” The drama series takes place in the exclusive world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historic stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have played an important role for more than 50 years.

Finally and from the hand of 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios, comes The Wonder Years, an initiatory story set in the late 60s that offers a nostalgic vision of a middle-class black family in Montgomery, Alabama, to through the eyes of Dean, a 12-year-old boy with an overflowing imagination.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

From the hand of National Geographic, titles such as Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted in which Gordon Ramsay will delight us with magical moments or Running Wild with Bear Grylls in which the guru Bear Grylls will invite celebrities to speak will arrive at Disney + in the next twelve months open heart.

Strict parental controls ensure that Disney + remains an appropriate experience for all members of the family. Subscribers will be able to set content access limits for older audiences and create PIN-protected profiles, along with existing child profiles, to give parents peace of mind.

