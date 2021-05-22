Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week, play free for a week

Star Citizen organizes multiple space access events each year, kicking off Invictus Launch Week yesterday. And it is one of the most important annual events currently, since will offer free full access to any player, allowing us to test a large number of vehicles, visit some cities, and even participate in these dedicated events.

As part of this in-game event, free starships and other types of vehicles available to players rotate every other day until the end of the festival on June 1. The first rotation is now available, featuring content from four in-universe shipbuilders. – Origin Jumpworks, RSI, Consolidated Outland and Argo, until May 23.

To complete the exhibition experience, there will also be Capital boat tours for the War Hammer Javelin destroyer. NPCs with knowledge of the warship and the companies that build them will guide interested seers. The ship will dock at Everus Harbor on Hurston, Baijini Point on ArcCorp and Port Tressler on microTech at various points during the event.

The main event, with all the test flight opportunities, is taking place on the icy planet microTech, specifically in the city of New Babbage. For inexperienced players, Cloud Imperium Games has a guide for new players (really recommended given how complex it is) in which we can find a small explanation of the basic processes of the game.

The last major content update to hit the title in development was Alpha 3.13.0 Underground Infamy , which featured ship-to-ship docking, cave systems large enough to be accessible by starships, visual hull degradation, and more features.

However, although the players who purchased the game already have access to it, Star Citizen is still finalizing some essential developments, with the absence of some functions in both story mode and online multiplayer.