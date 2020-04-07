The Stanford University, in an effort to demonstrate that humanity can already live in 2077, has developed a smart toilet whose characteristics seem inspired by a science fiction book. As explained by the California academic institution, the toilet is capable of analyze the anus to identify a person. Yes, you read that right, basically they have created an Anus ID.

In fact, in the illustrations in their publication they refer to the proposal as “Analprint Scan”, so the anus becomes another element of personal identification, such as your face —Face ID—, the retina and a fingerprint —Touch ID—. Obviously, the toilet uses some cameras inside to achieve its purpose, as well as a artificial intelligence software.

In other news Stanford has made a toilet that identifies you based on your butthole https://t.co/JKSuLk4lD7 pic.twitter.com/RHbMa59ZPO – quaranbean (@christapeterso) April 6, 2020

The operation they describe is as follows: when the person sits on the toilet, a pressure sensor is in charge of turning on a camera that records the defecation process. The obtained frames are sent to a cloud computing system, which is helped by machine learning algorithms (machine learning) to create a classification of the year.

Once the user finishes and the pressure sensor returns a null result, a fingerprint reader is activated, responsible for adding the information obtained – in defecation – to other existing personal data, such as name, age, sixth , among others. Everything is stored on an external server, and for those concerned about privacy issues, Stanford University ensures that the data is encrypted.

I think this is great pic.twitter.com/NF5UDOsIkZ – quaranbean (@christapeterso) April 6, 2020

The toilet integrates up four camerasAccording to the images presented, they allow you to record any angle of your anus so as not to miss any detail. In the central part is a urine analyzer, the results of which are also transferred to the mentioned server. And what is the purpose of this development? According to academics, their intention is improve the workflow of health agencies when collecting and accessing a person’s biometric and medical data.

