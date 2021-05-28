Standings Mexico 2021 May 27 Mexican Baseball League News

Let’s check how the standing of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) on the season 2021 at the end of all the matches on Thursday 27 from May.

After having played the matches of the day on Thursday 27 from May, We are going to present the position of the teams and we do it as follows:

SOUTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Yucatan Lions (4 – 0) –

2. Red Devils of Mexico (4 – 2) 1

3. The Eagle of Veracruz (4 – 2) 1

4. Puebla parakeets (3 – 3) 2

5. Tigres de Quintana Roo (3 -3) 2

6. Pirates of Campeche (2 – 2) 2

7. Braves de León (2 – 4) 3

8. Warriors of Oaxaca (1 – 5) 4

9. Olmecs of Tabasco (1 – 5) 4

NORTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Tijuana Bulls (6 – 0) –

2. Algodoneros Unión Laguna (5 – 1) 1

3. Mariachis de Guadalajara (5 – 1) 1

4. North Steelers (3 – 3) 3

5. Rails of Aguascalientes (3 – 3) 3

6. Saraperos from Saltillo (2 – 4) 4

7. Owls of Dos Laredos (2 – 4) 4

8. Generals of Durango (1 – 5) 5

9. Sultans of Monterrey (1 – 5) 5

Definitely, one of the great hobbies of the Mexican fans has already started, such as the LMB and there were really many emotions in each of the parks where the ball was played, so everything is joy and we are pleased to follow up on this great circuit of baseball.

Source: www.milb.com