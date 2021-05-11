Standings Liga Santander – Round 36

05/11/2021

On at 23:18 CEST

The FC Barcelona It is the first of the teams aspiring to the title to play on this week-long matchday, the 36th of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, and it does so with provisional victory in the Levante field (0-2). This result that, if confirmed, would place it as Leader of the championship with 78 points waiting for what their rivals do, Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, second and third, with 77 and 75, respectively.

The first of the two Madrid teams to play their game this day is the Athletics that you receive on Wednesday at Real society in the Metropolitan Wanda. The colchoneros are the only team that depends on itself to be champion but they are obliged to win everything since the Real Madrid the goal average has earned them. Therefore, the set of Simeone he cannot fail in his stadium in the most complicated match that remains for him in this final stretch since his last two rivals are Osasuna, again at home, and the Valladolid, outside.

The Real Madrid, for his part, he plays on Thursday with the advantage, or with the added pressure, of knowing the results of the rojiblancos and blaugranas. The rival, the grenade and the stage, the New Los Cármenes from the Andalusian city. Zidane continues with the infirmary full and the game of the whites does not invite optimism, but a possible stumble of Athletics It would give them again the opportunity to be leaders and that extra motivation can be decisive against a rival who is no longer at stake.

You can check the Complete LaLiga statistics through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

► See the full leaderboard

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points FC Barcelona 36 78 Atlético Madrid 35 77 Real Madrid 35 75 Sevilla 35 71