Standings Liga Santander – Round 32

The Real Madrid he left a large part of his options to revalidate the league title after drawing at home with Betis (0-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 32 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021.

Whites follow seconds but they are with 71 points, two less than him Leader, the Atlético de Madrid that still has to play in this day. In addition, the FC Barcelona, ​​third with 68 and two games less, he will steal second place if he wins this Sunday in Villarreal. The set of Zidane he continues with his lack of success face to goal and has only scored in the first half of the game in Cadiz of the last 9 halves you have played.

Sunday they play so much Athletics What Barça, the two teams that depend on themselves to be champions and that will try to take advantage of the defeat of Madrid, although both have difficult outings. The culés will play first at the home of Villarreal, from 4:15 p.m. Those of Simeone they visit the Athletic Bilbao to dispute a clash that starts at 9:00 p.m. and to which the colchoneros will arrive with the lead assured for at least one more week.

The Sevilla, fourth with 67 points, receive the grenade Also this Sunday from 6:30 p.m., with the aim of continuing to add victories and put pressure on the three favorites for the title.

