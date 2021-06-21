Standings June 20 Mexico 2021 results Mexican league baseball

We are going to review what were the results of Sunday twenty from June on the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) In the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

Results:

Bulls 5 – Generals 3 – (F-7 innings)

Bulls 11 – Generals 10 (F-7 innings)

Red Devils 8 – Tigers 2

Steelers 4 – Saraperos 11

Olmecs 2 – The Eagle 11

Tecolotes 5 – Algodoneros 4

Sultanes – Rieleros (Suspended – Double game due to rain)

Pirates – Parakeets (Suspended due to rain)

Positions:

SOUTH ZONE:

Equipment

1. Mexico (16-9) —-

2. Puebla (15-10) 1

3. Yucatan (14-11) 2

4. Veracruz (14-12) 2.5

5. Leon (13-14) 4

6. Tabasco (12-14) 4.5

7. Quintana Roo (12-15) 5

8. Campeche (8-14) 6.5

9. Oaxaca (7-18) 9

NORTH ZONE:

Equipment

1. Guadalajara (19-7) –

2. Tijuana (18-8) 1

3. Monclova (17-10) 2.5

4. Saltillo (16-11) 3.5

5. Laguna (12-12) 6

6. Dos Laredos (11-15) 8

7. Aguascalientes (9-14) 8.5

8. Monterrey (9-16) 9.5

9. Durango (7-19) 12

Source: www.milb.com