Stand up to fear. And do not fear. ‘Panic’ trailer

Amazon presents the official trailer of what it announces as the first season of ‘Panic’. All 10 episodes of this new original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video next Friday, May 28, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

‘Panic’ It is based on the homonymous best seller by Lauren Oliver, who in turn signs as creator and screenwriter of the series. Every summer in a small town in Texas, seniors compete in a winner-take-all series of challenges, believing this is their only chance to escape their surroundings and improve their lives. But this year, the rules have changed: The money pot is bigger than ever and the game has gotten even more dangerous. Players will face their deepest and darkest fears and will be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk to win.

‘Panic’ It is produced by Amazon Studios. In addition to creator and screenwriter, the aforementioned Lauren Oliver also co-executive produces alongside Joe Rot, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman are co-executive producers.

The main cast of the series is made up of Olivia Welch as Heather Nill, Mike Faist as Dodge Mason, Jessica Sula as Natalie Williams, Camron Jones as Bishop Mason, Ray Nicholson as Ray Hall and Enrique Murciano as Sheriff Cortez.

