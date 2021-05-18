Stan Wawrinka to drop Roland Garros

Former champion Stan wawrinka did not play Roland Garros not being recovered from a recent operation on his left foot in March, Reuters Agency reported citing a source it did not disclose.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who won the 2015 edition of the Parisian Grand Slam, has not played on the ATP Tour since the beginning of March. His absence in the French capital falls within the logic since he has not attended any previous tournament on the clay tour.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, former world number three, underwent a minor procedure on his left foot and at that time said he would be out for a few weeks.

The world No. 24 has been sharing videos and photos on social media from his base in Monaco, but the source said he will not be ready for the clay court Grand Slam, which kicks off in Paris on May 30.

His goal will be to return to the Tour during the grass season, before Wimbledon, which will be held from June 28