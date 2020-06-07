He has beaten Federer, he has beaten Nadal, he has beaten Djokovic, and he has beaten Murray. He has won the Australian Open, he has won Roland Garros and he has won the US Open. With all these clues, only one name meets the profile we are looking for: Stan Wawrinka. One of the great protagonists of the men’s circuit in the last six years. However, all those successes have not allowed him to eat at the same table as the Big4, or at least he sees it. In a chat with him Daily Mail During this quarantine, the one from Lausanne defines himself as a player and confesses where his place in history is.

“I honestly think that it would be unfair to include me in the same group as Big4They are in a completely different league than mine. It would be unfair to Andy too, these guys have been winning it all for fifteen years, be it Grand Slams, Masters 1000 tournaments or Masters Cups. Andy won nearly fifty titles in his career. I was 4-5 years old, it was something incredible, but i’m behind them. Maybe in front of other players, but behind them, ”says the Swiss, always humble in his way of understanding life.

Is it up to the Big4? Do he and Murray belong to a group of just two people? What is clear is that Stan the Man and nobody will ever take away the feeling of being a Grand Slam champion. Specifically, of three of them. “I believe that winning the 2014 Australian Open was the best feeling of all, I suppose for being the first. The 2016 US Open was probably the most difficult path. Roland Garros 2015 I think it was, of the three, where I managed to play a higher level of tennis ”, he fondly remembers about the three dates that saw him reign.

This week, in the middle of spring, our minds move directly to Roland Garros, where Wawrinka managed to knock down a Djokovic who dreamed of reigning in Paris and who, finally, found himself cornered before the best setback one hand away from the tour. This is how the Swiss remembers that final. “I had gone out to dinner with my team the night before, then we returned to the hotel and sat down to talk about everything that happened, nothing more, it was very normal. Let’s say I have my own way of doing things, of trying to do my best, so there is no one rule for everyone. I have never been someone who needs ten hours of sleep, ”he says of those previous hours.

To reach his second Grand Slam final, Stan had to leave his good friend on the road Roger Federer, beating him in the quarterfinals without giving up a single set. That was the true turning point for Magnus Norman’s ward. “I have never outdone Roger in a Grand Slam tournament before, so that victory was very important to me in terms of confidence. The night before the finals I felt happy that I got there, I was very relaxed. Before the game I did get a little more nervous, but I started to remember all the Roland Garros finals that I had seen since I was a child, I remembered that that was my dream. Strangely, just when Novak was serving to win the first set, that’s when I started to feel really good. I started to play to the limit and from that moment I did not stop. ”

Now it has been a long time since then, the happy moments were in the books and the bad ones came to test the one in Lausanne. A knee operation had him in the dry dock for a few months, putting in serious doubt if he could continue competing, until the last months of 2019 confirmed that he did. A case similar to that of Andy Murray. “I know that when Andy’s body is back to good and allows him to work, it will be very good again. Before getting injured he was already becoming a much more aggressive player, not only was he confident in his tremendous defense, something I was able to witness in the first person in the Antwerp final. When he beat me in Paris, it was exactly the same, “he says.

All that remains is for this quarantine to end and for the tournaments to agree so that the talent of Wawrinka and the rest of his teammates can return to our screens. When will that be? “I don’t have the answer, really, but I am working to play again in September. I believe that European clay courts events can be held, also Roland Garros. With the US Open I have more doubts, right now nobody knows what will happen ”.