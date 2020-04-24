Black or white, without compromise. That has been the usual trend of Stan Wawrinka, one of the most beloved tennis players by everyone on the circuit and who gets his best level when he needs it most, in the big events. This is what allows him to have entered the world tennis olympus, having previously won three Grand Slams, a Davis Cup, a gold medal in an Olympic Games and add up to then 16 ATP titles. Yesterday in a live on Instagram with Chris Evert, the Swiss analyzed in detail the members of the big three and reviewed his tennis career.

Roger Federer is the best player in tennis history: “There is no doubt in affirming that Roger is the best. He has won practically everything and has managed to beat all the tennis players. There is no player better than him, and that is because he has a unique style of play. He puts you under pressure throughout the game, he plays very aggressive and it changes the rhythm of the game a lot. Every time I play against him, I know that I have to do my best to fight for the victory, “said Wawrinka, who has only been able to beat his compatriot three times. of the 26 who have played.

Rafael Nadal has one of the most underrated services on the circuit: “When I play against Nadal it costs me a lot to be able to counter his service, since being a left-handed tennis player makes it very difficult for me to subtract him. He doesn’t have the best service, but he makes it very difficult for me and he always prepares the matches thoroughly, always putting you under pressure. Don’t even try it on clay, forget it, because you have no chance to defeat him. “

Before winning the 2014 @AustralianOpen … @ stanwawrinka had a 14-match losing streak against Novak Djokovic & a 12-match losing streak against Rafael Nadal. Here’s Stan talking about that famous fortnight with @ChrissieEvert – -: @EvertTennis pic.twitter.com/FUNNrNgDgs – ATP Tour (@atptour) April 23, 2020

Novak Djokovic is the member of the big three with whom he likes to play the most: “Of the big three, Novak is the one I like the most to play with, even after losing many times against him. I usually play much better against Nole and I have been lucky to have beaten him in two Grand Slams finals. I feel like I can keep my level for three, four or five hours. I have managed to win him three times and in the three that I played have been on days where my level of tennis has been spectacular. Despite having won Nole or Rafa, they are still much better than me. They play in a completely different league. “

Wawrinka is proud of the career he has had so far: “I have been in a unique tennis moment, with the most incredible generation in tennis history. I have met Nadal, Federer, Djokovic or Murray. Many people have asked me the reason why I have not won a Grand Slam before 28 years old, but the answer is the same. No matter the age with which you achieve your goals, the important thing is that you have. I have been for many years in the top 20 and I have won many tournaments on the circuit. proud of my career and I hope to be able to achieve new things in the coming years “, concluded the Swiss player.

