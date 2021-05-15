Stan Lee’s work also tries its luck in the NFTs

Now that the NFT are a growing trend, many artists and companies are taking advantage of the train to sell their creations as non-fungible tokens. Your goal, obviously, is to build an attractive source of income. There are many examples, however, not all of them are as curious as the one that we will introduce you to today. Believe it or not, one of Stan Lee’s works will try his luck as an NFT. Does anyone doubt its success?

The MakersPlace platform, which in recent weeks significantly increased its NFTs for sale, opened the door for Stan Lee himself. To be more specific, it is a pilot episode of the web series The 7th Portal, which was released in early 2000 to great anticipation. The reason? Stan Lee reflected his vision of a superhero universe set in the digital age.

Be careful, The 7th Portal has no relationship with Marvel. In fact, its publication was the responsibility of Stan Lee Media, a Los Angeles, California-based production house founded in 1998 by Stan Lee and Peter F. Paul. Unfortunately, the project did not go as expected and a series of financial irregularities – associated with the dotcom bubble – led them to the bankruptcy in 2000.

It is worth mentioning that Stan Lee himself disassociated himself from said company years before his death (2018), as he did not want to be associated with legal scandals unrelated to his activities. So who owns the pilot and other assets of The 7th Portal if the production company no longer exists? The answer, unfortunately, no one knows. And is that an anonymous collective acquired all of Stan Lee Media’s works and now you are looking to get the most out of your investment.

The set of digital files that make up the NFT of The 7th Portal was selected by Shirrel rhoades, former executive vice president of Marvel Comics and a trusted partner of Stan Lee, according to CBR. Right now it is difficult to predict how much you could earn from the sale. Considering that it is the first NFT related to the creator of Spider-Man, and that the pilot of The 7th Portal was the first episode of a web series ever, the price will surely reach millions of dollars.

