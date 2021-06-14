Stan Lee has his own street in New York

Share

After creating wonders at Marvel, Stan Lee was recently honored in the United States. The writer has his own street in New York.

Stan Lee was one of the most loved people. Even today, the writer who continues to be honored by Marvel fans and by all the people he inspired. Recently, a street in New York began to bear the name of the creator of Spider-Man. More details below!

Stan Lee Way can be found on University Avenue, the street he moved to as a teenager, between West 16th and Brandt Place streets. The plaque’s unveiling ceremony was attended by several students from the arts branch of Dewitt Clinton High School, the institute Stan Lee attended as a young man and where writing began to attract his attention. This new tribute is in addition to the others he has already received.

Stan Lee was born in Manhattan but moved with his family to the Bronx as a teenager. When he became a comic book author, New York City became one of the main settings for his characters’ adventures. The writer not only generated great moments by writing, but also left his cameos in Marvel movies as a souvenir. Unfortunately, his last cameo we could see in Avengers: Endgame.

The death of the writer

The New York writer and screenwriter died at the age of 95 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Hospital in Los Angeles at 9:17 a.m. on November 12. Stan Lee passed away in November 2018 of cardiac arrest with respiratory failure, as recorded on his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

