Stan Lee already has his own street in New York

Stan Lee was fortunate to enjoy a lot of tributes in life. Surely you would have been amazed to discover that for a few days he already has his own street in New York near the institute where he studied. Fans of the Spider-Man creator already have a new pilgrimage site in the Bronx.

Stan Lee Way can be found on University Avenue, street he moved to as a teenager, between West 16th and Brandt Place streets. The plaque’s unveiling ceremony was attended by several students from the arts branch of Dewitt Clinton High School, the institute Stan Lee attended when he was young and where he says the writing bug began to bite him.

Thus, one more tribute from New York City to one of its most illustrious citizens is added. Lee was born in Manhattan but moved with his family to the Bronx as a teenager. When he became a comic book author, he turned New York into one of the main settings for his characters’ adventures.

Stan Lee’s cameos

On the big screen, Stan Lee was one of the great promoters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, in addition to being the father of great characters who have amassed millions of dollars at the box office, he gave us a cameo in each Marvel movie, each one more fun or crazy. Lee died in November 2018 at the age of 95 and his last cameo was in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.