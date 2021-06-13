Stallone’s strength exercise never seen before

The protagonist of ‘Rocky’ or ‘Rambo’, about to turn 75, is in top form

It’s not The Rock, for obvious reasons, but Sylvester Stallone continues to prove that he is one of the strongest actors in Hollywood despite being about to turn 75 years old. In a new show of strength in the gym, the popular interpreter of the Rambo or Rocky sagas has surprised us with a exercise which, honestly, we had never seen before.

In a new video on his Instagram account, the veteran actor appears on his knees with two heavy discs in his hands and, with great effort, manages to get up to stand with them. We do not know the name of this exercise, its effectiveness for the muscles and its potential risks of injury, but the truth is that Stallone is strong, very strong …

“Good morning” heavy “Always going strong until the final bell,” says Stallone in the text that accompanies the video with a nod to his coach Gunnar Peterson, known as the coach of Hollywood stars.

Why does the actor beat himself up like this in the gym? Because he has been passionate about fitness since his first role as Rocky and because he continues to star in action films in the cinema. He has just filmed The Suicide Squad, he has Samaritan and Little America to premiere, and we will see him in the fourth installment of The Mercenaries saga.

