Stallone shows first poster of his director’s cut of ‘Rocky IV’

“It will never be finished. I’ve said it before, you can always go back and see a movie you made 50 years ago and say, ‘I have to re-edit this. All directors feel this.”, Sylvester Stallone himself assured a few weeks ago, when he announced that he already had his new montage of Rocky iv, one of the most successful installments of the Rocky Balboa saga and that he directed and, naturally, returned to star.

The new reissued version, officially titled Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, it should have hit theaters (or so Sly would have liked) at the end of last November, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the premiere of the original film, although the pandemic disrupted all plans.

But Stallone carried on excited about the new edition you have prepared, adding deleted scenes at the time and also deleting some of the original ones, like all those in which the Sico robot appears, Paulie’s character mascot (Burt young), his coach since the Oscar-winning 1976 film. And what he will enhance is the network around Rocky and the one who was the revelation of the film, his opponent Ivan Drago (who played the Swedish actor Dolph lundgren), the lethal boxer of the Soviet Union in times still of the Cold War.

And no less excited Stallone has been when presenting, through his Instagram account the first poster designed for the occasion.

In the new version there would be more footage dedicated to Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) and also with Ivan Drago, including more scenes in the final combat. As for the Sico robot, it simply considers that it was too much, that there was something “silly” left. “I have sent him to the landfill”, the popular actor had pointed out in previous comments.

In the advance of the poster does not reveal the possible release date yet, or if it will be in cinemas or directly through a streaming platform, but ensures that “Rocky vs. Drago !!! It’s coming very soon. The scoop will be in Philly (Philadelphia), which is going to be fantastic.”.