Stallone recalls historic ‘Mercenaries 3’ selfie

We all miss our party buddies, although Stallone has many movies to remember them, it never gets to be the same. Without a doubt, his most special project in recent years has been the saga of ‘The Mercenaries’ in which he has gathered around him the biggest stars of action cinema in a continuous show of the more the better that has become a reference of the most staunch of the genre, and a great source of memes and moments for the internet.

Although only the first of them can be seen, the truth is that the third gathered a dream cast for every fan of muscles (most with wrinkles), swollen veins, submachine guns and explosions galore. But beyond the movie, which we can see on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime, what was a show was his press tour with the cast.

More than sounded, it was the arrival of all of them to Cannes, a festival to which, a priori, the film was little hit, but whose brightness, spotlights and red carpets were delighted to receive the cast. Precisely one of those moments Stallone recalled today in a selfie video that, in a meeting of stars, has nothing to envy the famous milestone of the Oscars organized by Ellen DeGeneres.

“A gang like no other, I miss these guys …” Stallone reads along with a video with part of the cast featuring none other than Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger, among many others. It is not surprising that Stallone himself, recording the video, already said “The greatest selfie in history.”

Perhaps this nostalgic look is not causal since the fourth installment of ‘The mercenaries’ is already beginning to write its script and plan its cast. Filming is expected to begin in 2022 or hopefully late 2021.

