Sergiy Stakhovsky, a Ukrainian tennis player, recounted in an interview with his country’s television an attempted bribery that he suffered 11 years ago. Revealed that They offered him $ 100,000, about 91,000 euros, to purposely lose a match at the Australian Open. The player rejected the ‘offer’.

04/13/2020 at 14:37

CEST

Sport.es

It was the first round match of the tournament that faced him with the French Arnaud Clément in 2009. Apart from rejecting that money, the Ukrainian ended up losing in the match. “When I got off the track, I think I would have hit my racket against those who offered me the money if they had been there “Stakhovsky said.

As stated by the player, he commented this event to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), the anti-corruption body of this sport. However, he thought about the consequences that it could have for his family and preferred not to reveal the names of the people involved.

“Can you protect my family?” Who tried to bribe me is only an intermediary, there are very dangerous people above him and my family lives in Ukraine … Officials from the Tennis Integrity Unit told me that they could not guarantee my safety “, assured the tennis player.

