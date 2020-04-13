We don’t know at what exact time the match fixing they settled in the tennis circuit, possibly with the arrival of the betting houses. What we also do not know is how far this plot moves by mobsters. Futures and Challengers have been highly polluted in recent years, but what about big tournaments? Are encounters also manipulated in Grand slams, for example? Do top-ranked players need this kind of cheating to get out of the way? Needing it surely not, but even so there are cases. Sergiy Stakhovsky, one of those men who always speaks loud and clear, has confessed on local television a chapter that lived in his own flesh more than a decade ago.

“In the Australian Open 2009 I was offered $ 100,000 for losing in the first round of the draw to Arnaud Clement. The offer was proposed to me by two people who called themselves “investors.” I ended up losing that match after going two sets to one up and, when I left the court, I think if I had met these people I would have hit them with my racket, ”says the 34-year-old tennis player about that episode that happened eleven years ago. behind.

At that time, the Kiev player was among the 85 best in the world and played for the first time in his career the final draw in Melbourne. In fact, he was looking for his first Grand Slam victory, something that would come months later at Roland Garros after reaching the second round. Stakhovsky’s profile was ideal to tempt him, a 23-year-old player who is still landing in the elite and who does not know if he will be fortunate to see himself again in a box with the best. That day Clement escaped alive in a fight of more than three hours (6-3, 2-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1), so Stakhovsky, despite rejecting the juicy offer, ended up losing the duel as ordered by those ‘investors’. What was your reaction?

“As soon as I finished that meeting, I went to the TIU (tennis integrity unit), where they asked me to identify those people. There I stopped their feet and said, ‘Wait, are you ready to protect my family?’ Perhaps that pair of characters were only pawns, but the people above them would be more dangerous, and my entire family resides in Ukraine. Their response was that they couldn’t guarantee me anything“

The answer serves to explain the whole situation that we have experienced on the circuit in recent years. How are players going to report this type of event if not even the TIU can then cover their backs in the event of an alarm? It is clear that from accepting a game to simply not counting it there is a considerable leap, but it is that the TIU has the ability to sanction for the simple fact of saving information, since all tennis players are obliged to tell them any type of conversation or message received by the betting mafias.

Stakhovsky did everything right, first rejecting that fix and then communicating it to the TIU, but even with those he could not rest easy. A difficult problem to solve that concerns even the best talents of the tour.

