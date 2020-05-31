August 10 restarts school year. Each half of the school population will take classes two days a week. With a sick person close the campus “data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/moctezuma.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/moctezuma.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262843” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/moctezuma.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Staggered return to classes” width = “696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/moctezuma.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https: // i0. wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/moctezuma.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads /2020/05/moctezuma.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/moctezuma.jpg?resize=696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

Esteban Moctezuma stood out in Firstly, the pedagogical and socio-emotional content that schools will have upon return.

That is, the pedagogical content ahead, then explained the return strategies among which he clarified that if there is a sick person, the school closes.

9 interventions

The SEP will have nine interventions to avoid less contagion and a healthy distance between students.

It’s about the Participatory School Health Committees, where communities jointly assume health actions.

It is also guaranteed access to soap and water or gel and includes the obligatory use of mouth guards or scarves.

On the other hand, you have the aspect of the care that teachers must have, towards themselves and the community.

Sana Distancia will be maintained and will try to maximize the use of open spaces, although it is clarified that there will be suspension of any type of ceremonies or meetings.

Actions include the socio-emotional support teachers and students.

Finally, the SEP reiterated early detection: “With a sick person the school is closed”.

According to the surname

About classes every other day and according to the last name it was noted:

-“This It is something totally new, half of the school and the classrooms, will take classes Monday and Wednesday by last name ».

I clarify that this is because there are families that have several children at school and so that it is the same day that they all go.

Then he added: “From‘ A ’to‘ M ’and from‘ N ’to‘ Z ’, some will go Monday and Wednesday and others Tuesday and Thursday.”

Also staggered recess

“The recesses will be staggered so that not all the children gather at the same time in the playground“He also announced «There will be places assigned for the students so that we know in case there is a contagion».