Stages, teams and favorites of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021

04/05/2021 at 11:20 AM CEST

The Tour of the Basque Country It begins today April 5 and runs until April 10 and will be about 800 kilometers of route with a total of 22 scoring highs, 5 from First, 4 from Second and 13 from Third.

The five ports of Primera are the Ermualde wall, the end of the third stage (3.1 km at 11.1% slope and sections up to 20); Erlaitz, key point of the fourth, 22 kms. finish line (3.8 to 10.6 and sections up to 13); and, already in the sixth and last day, Azurki (5.4 to 7 and ramps to 16) and two climbs to Arrate by Krabelin (5 to 9.6 and peaks to 17) and Usartza (4.5 to 8.8 with sections to 13).

However, La Asturiana (3.5 to 9 and ramps to 14) in the second stage 14 kms. before the Galindo slope that starts at 13 towards the Sestao goal next to the Las Llanas field; and Jaizkibel (7.9 to 5.5 and peaks at 12) in the fourth chained with Erlaitz, may also have their influence on the classification.

🚨THE ITZULIA FROM HOME 😔Dear fans, the most important message of all goes to you. 🏘This year we need to set an example and stay home watching the race. 😓Both cyclists and other people will thank you. You will return. We will be back. pic.twitter.com/hf649ZHnNT – Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) March 25, 2021

The race starts this Monday with a demanding CRI in Bilbao of 13.9 km., Hard ramps of up to 11% already at the start of Santo Domingo and a wall at 19 at the arrival at Etxebarria Park.

ITZULIA TEAMS 2021

At the start will be the 19 UCI WorldTour teams, including Movistar, which arrives with the opposite feelings of the GP Miguel Indurain this Saturday. On the one hand, the joy of the splendid victory of an Alejandro Valverde that seems eternal and, on the other, the fall of Enric Mas, who, however, does not seem to prevent him from being part of the game.

The entire national ProTeam squad will also start: Rural Box (Aberasturi, Lastra), Burgos BH (Madrazo, Bol), Ken Pharma (Adriá, Galván) and Euskaltel-Euskadi (Bizkarra, Maté). These four teams, along with the Direct Energy (De la Parte, Cristian Rodríguez), will try to liven up a race whose leading role the greats of the world squad are called upon.

FAVORITES

Cyclists from powerful teams such as UAE Emirates of Pogacar (McNulty, Hirschi, Majka, Ulissi), the Jumbo Visma of Roglic (Oomen, Tolhoek), the Astana who leads the youngest of the brothers Izagirre (Fuglsang, Luisle, Fraile, Aranburu, Lutsenko and Oscar Rodríguez) or the Bahrain of Landa (Pello Bilbao).

Also the mighty Ineos of Giro winners Carapaz and Geoghegan hart (Adam Yates, Amador), the Bora of Schachmann (Buchmann, Kelderman), the Bikeexchange de Chaves (Snow), the Education de Uran and Carthy (Higuita, Caicedo, Camargo), the Trek-Segafredo of Mollema (Juanpe López), the Deceuninck (Cattaneo, Knox, Garrison, Honoré), the Groupama of Gaudu, the Cofidis by Guillaume Martin (Jesús Herrada, Barceló), the Lotto Soudal by From Gendt or the Israel of Woods.

STAGES AND PROFILES

First stage: Bilbao-Bilbao 13.9 (CRI)

Second stage: Zalla-Sestao 154.8

Third stage: Amurrio-Ermualde / Laudio (Alto) 167.7

Fourth stage: Vitoria-Hondarribia 189.2

Fifth stage: Hondarribia-Ondarroa 160

Sixth stage: Ondarroa-Arrate (Alto) 111.9

HONORS BACK TO THE BASQUE COUNTRY

2020. It was not contested due to the pandemic.

2019. Ion Izagirre (ESP)

2018. Primoz Roglic (ESL)

2017. Alejandro Valverde (ESP)

2016. Alberto counter (ESP)

2015. Joaquim ‘Purito’ Rodríguez (ESP)

2014. Alberto counter (ESP)

2013. Nairo Quintana (COL)

2012. Samuel Sanchez (ESP)

2011. Andreas Kloden (ALE).