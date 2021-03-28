stage 7, profile and route

03/28/2021 at 9:08 AM CEST

Today, Sunday, March 28, the seventh and penultimate stage of the Volta a Catalunya 2021, with beginning and end, as usual, in the town of Barcelona (133 kilometers).

Stage 7 of the Volta a Catalunya 2021

The traditional tour of the Montjuic park will close the 100th edition of the Volta with the climb to the Castell to animate the race with constant attacks, which usually do not come to fruition, but do activate the excitement until the last lap.

The sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya starts at 10:45 am (CET) and we will tell you about it live on SPORT. In addition, we show you where to see all the stages on television by clicking HERE.