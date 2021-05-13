Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia 2021 today, live

05/13/2021

On at 15:54 CEST

The Giro d’Italia 2021 will experience the sixth stage today, Thursday, May 13, between Grotte di Frasassi Y Ascoli piceno, 160 kilometers. If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

The Giro, no longer LandaToday, you will experience the first high altitude, the ascent to San Giacomo, in Ascoli Piceno, near the Adriatic Sea. Before that, the runners will have to overcome a second and third-class pass, in a sixth stage of 160 kilometers. The goal is reached after 16 kilometers of ascent

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Giro d'Italia 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments.