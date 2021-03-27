stage 5, profile and route

03/27/2021 at 08:00 CET

Today, Saturday, March 27, the sixth and penultimate stage of the Volta a Catalunya 2021, starting in the town of Tarragona and final in the city of Mataró (194 kilometers).

Stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya 2021

A very complicated stage to control for the leader’s team and where, if one of the favorites is wanted, there may be a general mess. If the leaders of the Volta take the penultimate stage with some ease then there will be a victorious escape in sight. Jornada breaks legs with him Alt del Collet to try to scare the general classification before reaching Mataró.

The sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya starts at 12:10 (CET)