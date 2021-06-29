Stage 4 of the Tour de France live: Redon

SPORT.es 06/29/2021

On at 15:07 CEST

The Tour de France 2021 lives today Tuesday June 29 (1:00 p.m. CET) the fourth stage starting in the town of Redon – Fougères (182.9 kilometers). If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

A pity that runners do not have time to visit, or even contemplate, the wonderful fortress of Fougères, one of the most impressive in Europe, in what will be the Breton farewell to the Tour.

With 150 kilometers a nervous stage is expected and surely with a very high average speed to prepare for the second sprint of the race.

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments.