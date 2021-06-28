Stage 3 of the Tour de France 2021 today, live

SPORT.es 06/28/2021

On at 11:02 CEST

The Tour de France 2021 lives today June 28 (11:00 a.m., CET) the third stage starting in the town of Lorient Y Pontivy (182.9 kilometers). If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

Brittany had to be a little kind, just a little, with the sprinters and let them enjoy a massive arrival so that they can fight each other, while the protagonists of the first two stages of the event regain their strength. It is difficult to contemplate at this stage an option other than a sprint.

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it live via DAZN on the Eurosport channels.