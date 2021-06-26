Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2021 today, live

06/26/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Tour de France 2021 kicks off today June 26 (10:10 am CET) with a first day going through Locronan Y Quimper. The stage, which will not give truce at any time, starts from Brest and has as arrival city, Landerneau. If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

The first visit of the Tour to the city of Rohan Bridge, one of the last inhabited bridges in Europe, will give a lot to talk about. As a well-known famous French expression says, ‘it will Landerneau». Wind zones in Monts d’Arrée, the continuous accelerations with changes of direction and the arrival at the top with a 3 km pass will make the first stage one to remember.

You can also follow it live via DAZN on the Eurosport channels.