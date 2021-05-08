Stage 1 of the Giro d’Italia 2021 today, live

SPORT.es

The Giro d’Italia 2021 kicks off today May 8 (2:00 p.m. CET) with an individual time trial starting and ending in the city of Turin (8.6 km.). If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

The layout to start the Italian round does not offer many difficulties, being a completely flat stage. It won’t do much good for the general standings, but it will establish the first differences between the favorites to the final victory.

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Giro d’Italia 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it live via DAZN on the Eurosport channels.