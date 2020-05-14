Stadium Stampede new match added to AEW Double or Nothing. This match will pit Inner Circle members against The Elite members.

The Inner Circle will face The Elite in what Inner Circle has called a Stadium Stampede match.

After quickly beating Pineapple Pete in tonight’s Dynamite episode, Jericho turned his attention to The Elite. He mentioned that both The Young Bucks and Hangman Page have not existed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It was here that Jericho, on behalf of The Inner Circle, challenged The Elite to the Stadium Stampede match. He mentioned the street fight that took place last week, saying it was nothing compared to fighting inside TIAA Bank Field, the stadium connected to Daily’s Place. Then he said he would be waiting for The Elite to accept.

The segment ended with Vanguard-1 flying, returning the Inner Circle jersey he stole from Jericho several weeks ago. Jericho assumed that the drone was there to accept the combat on behalf of The Elite. After asking Vanguard-1 if he had changed his mind and joining the Inner Circle, Jericho introduced the group’s sixth member, Floyd, to the baseball bat. Jericho then proceeded to destroy Vanguard-1 with Floyd until Matt Hardy came out to make the save.

Double or Nothing will take place on May 23 and with this fight we already have eight confirmed fights for the event. In addition, none of them had members of Inner Circle or The Elite, which means that we can finally see a clash between the two groups after the Blood and Guts fight that had been announced was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

