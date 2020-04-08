Given the complicated situation that we are currently facing, Google has decided that Stadia Pro, its streaming video game service, becomes a free subscription while forty passes. Starting today, the platform will be free During 2 months in 14 different countries, including Spain. From the next link you can register on the platform.

Those of Mountain View mention that the initiative will be deployed over the next 48 hours, so don’t panic if you still can’t access for free. Like other companies, Google knows that video games are becoming one of the best alternatives to overcome confinement, and for this reason they want their service to be able to collaborate in the cause.

We are currently experiencing one of the most important challenges of recent times. At this time, maintaining social distance is essential, but being isolated and staying at home for a long period of time can be very difficult. We know that video games can be a very useful option to socialize with our families and friends from a distance.

Already a Stadia Pro subscriber? We also have good news for you: you will not have to pay two months of your membership. If this is the first time you’re approaching the platform instead, you’ll get free access to games like GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection and Thumper. Of course, the platform offers a wide catalog of proposals, although to enjoy them you will have to take out your portfolio.

Once the mentioned period ends, Stadia Pro will cost 9.99 euros per month. Google expects Stadia traffic to increase significantly in the coming days, so it has decided to take measures on its infrastructure. Native resolution will go from 4K to 1080pAlthough they promise that the majority of players “will not notice any difference in the quality of the game”.

👇 More in Explica.co