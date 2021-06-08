Stadia is coming to Android TV and Google Chromecast with Google TV on June 23

The version of the Stadia app for Android TV and Chromecast will be available very soon. These are the devices compatible with it.

It has taken a long time, but the wait finally comes to an end: from the next day June 23, it will be possible download and run the Google Stadia app on your Android TV, or in your Chromecast with Google TV. Until now, there was no official version of Stadia for these types of devices, and it was necessary to install using alternative methods.

Google itself has announced it through the official Stadia forum, where they have taken the opportunity to list all Android TV models compatible with the new Stadia app.

All Android TV devices where Stadia will be available

Initially, not all televisions with Android TV will be compatible with the Stadia app. However, Google will give the possibility of activate an experimental support option, with which to run the app on televisions that are not officially compatible. The list of supported devices is as follows:

Chromecast with Google TVHisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G) Nvidia Shield TVNvidia Shield TV ProOnn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming DevicePhilips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVsXiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

In case of wanting play Stadia through the TV using the official app, all you have to do is download it through the Google Play Store as of June 23.

