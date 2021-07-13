Stadia improves its conditions for studios and distributors

Despite the efforts carried out by Google, its online gaming platform, Stadia, is not taking off. And, if we analyze its trajectory since its launch, it seems that the search engine company has not finished finding a formula for exploiting the service with which you feel comfortable and that reports benefits. A communication policy that could be improved and a business model that has undergone several changes in a short time have not been helpful either.

We saw a clear sign of this when, in October of last year, Google had to publish an extensive explanation of what Stadia was all about. And no, there is nothing wrong with explaining what a new service consists of, the problem is that said publication took place a year after the service had been launched. Understandably, Google hoped that it was not necessary to do something like that, but being forced to do it, and that it happened so much time apart from its launch, gave us a warning that things were not going according to plan.

In addition to improving its communication policy, Stadia announced that it would have Cyberpunk 2077 on the same day of its launch and, in addition, that it was working on a whopping 400 titles of its own in a two-year schedule, some plans that made us see that Google wanted to bet very hard on its service of online gambling. But these plans did not last long, because only three months after such a formidable announcement, a jug of cold water arrived, when Google announced the closure of its two own studios, in which the responsibility of developing a good part of these titles fell.

From that moment on, Google claimed it was modifying Stadia’s strategy, and that instead of their own developments, their plans were to grow with third-party titles, and again there was an announcement, this one of the launch of 100 titles on the platform throughout 2021. And the good news is that, since With that announcement, it seems that the company has finally found its way, so the next step has been to start attracting studios and distributors.

And today, in the context of the Games Developer Summit 2021 that is being held these days, Google has announced an important measure in this regard, and that is that it is going to apply a significant cut in the percentage it receives from each title sold on Stadia. Specific, Google will drop from 30% to 15% of the revenue of the first three million dollars generated by sales of each title. A reduction more than considerable, because any title that reaches those three million, will enter 450,000 euros more than if the “bite” of Google were 30%.

To this day, it is clear that Stadia’s main asset is to improve its catalog, and with the cut in your revenue share you can also result in the prices of titles in your catalog being more competitive than on other platforms. A strategy that, however, should be accompanied by a substantial improvement in its communication policies. It is not an easy challenge, but we are talking about Google, so there is enough room for your plans to go well.