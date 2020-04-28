Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As scheduled, Google released a new edition of STADIA Connect. The upcoming games that will join the streaming service catalog were revealed at the event.

STADIA users will soon be able to enjoy big releases, including some that leaked before the show. However, there were also unexpected announcements that will surely cheer the community up for the service.

These are the news for Google STADIA

Today’s STADIA Connect started with DOOM Eternal, a title that, as promised, is already part of the service. Later, we saw one of the leaked surprises. Octopath Travel was confirmed to be playable on STADIA as well.

The presentation had several games that will arrive in the coming months on the streaming platform, such as Rock of Ages 3 (June), Zombie Army 4 (May), Crayta (summer) and Wave Break (summer).

Important news is that Google announced an agreement with Electronic Arts for several of its games to reach STADIA. Thanks to this, users of the service will be able to enjoy Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, as well as the FIFA and Madden NFL series this year.

The Star Wars title will join STADIA later this year, while the sports series will launch on the service sometime in the winter. This agreement between Google and Electronic Arts will be extended in 2021, the year in which more games will be announced for STADIA.

Lastly, the arrival of PLAYERUN ancla’S BATTLEGROUNDS to the service was also confirmed. The Battle Royale, like Zombie Army 4, will be available free to users of the Pro service.

In closing, it was announced that Orcs Must Die! 3 will premiere on STADIA sometime in the summer of this year. Below is the video of the presentation:

