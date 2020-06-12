Google’s video game service through the cloud continues to improve its features and has just made several announcements of special importance.

From Google Stadia they face numerous challenges. Its innovative service does not compete only with others that can offer cloud games, but with all consoles and it has to find a way to make itself seen in such a competitive sector. The same day that the PS5, which will have a standard and digital version, has been presented, Stadia announces a major update.

Google Stadia was introduced last year and it’s a platform that allows video games to be played through the cloud. The same game can be used from the mobile, the computer or the television and works through a subscription service, like Netflix. Despite how interesting it is, there are still doubts about whether it is achieving the expected figures.

In any case, one of the biggest problems that existed until now was the requirement to have to use the remotebut already it won’t be necessary, an aspect that will possibly help make it more attractive to users.

On Stadia’s weekly update page, This Week on Stadia, it has been officially announced that from Google they are adding a virtual controller which will eliminate the requirement to have a command, will have touch controls; that is, the buttons will be displayed on the screen, as with most mobile games.

In addition, they also want to drive the platform by expanding devices where it will be available and it will be able to be used on any mobile with Android, will not be limited to those that appear today as allowed. To this is added that there will be official support for more OnePlus mobiles.

As you can see, from Google have decided that it is time to remove barriers and try to reach users who were limited by their mobile phone or because they did not want to use a remote control. We’ll see if these developments drive the subscription service.