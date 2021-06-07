Stadia comes to Chromecast with Google TV and more devices

Coinciding with the arrival of summer in the northern hemisphere, Google plans to expand the support of its pro streaming gaming platform Stadia to a new myriad of devices, starting with the latest version of the Chromecast dongle with Google TV and continuing with as many of those governed by Android TV.

Specifically, it will be from next June 23 when devices like Chromecast with Google TV, but also NVIDIA Shield TV and Shield TV Pro, Xiaomi Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4 or the Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G), among others, with which one can connect to Stadia to play with all the laws, as long as the conditions – basically, the available bandwidth and latency – accompany, of course.

It should be remembered that so far Stadia is officially accessible only through the website, the app for Android phones, tablets and the Chromecast Ultra, with the special fix for iOS, the most cunning. On the other hand, it is possible to install Stadia on more devices with Android TV as an “experimental feature” and with the warning from Google that it may not work with the quality that one would like.

Hence, the support that comes “with all the laws”, that is to say, officially, represents an important advance for the expansion of the service, but also an additional facility for the user who has these devices to connect to play. At the end of the day, multi-device support is little more than a pipe dream, because where most people really want to play in front of a good television.

Thus, as of June 23, Chromecast users with Google TV and the indicated devices (the rest are Walmart’s cheap dongles, only available in the United States) will be able to access Stadia by installing the application from the Google Play Store. The Internet giant also points out that official Stadia support will be expanded to more Android TV devices in the futurebut it will do so in a staggered manner, it is assumed, to ensure good performance.

For the rest, Stadia will work as usual and will allow you to play with the official controller or with any other that has Bluetooth support, although in this regard the company calls those interested to the help center, where the typical ones will be published in the coming days. articles about controller compatibility and other details. Here all the information about the controllers and screens compatible with Stadia.