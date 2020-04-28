Today will be a new presentation on STADIA, the Google service. The company promised to reveal new games for its streaming platform, so its catalog is expected to receive great titles very soon.

Within hours of kicking off the event, information emerged about several of the possible announcements to be made at STADIA Connect. Thanks to this, we know that the service could receive a popular Battle Royale and a recent Square Enix JRPG.

These games may arrive soon at STADIA

It seems that some details of Google ads came to light prematurely. This thanks to new registrations from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). The ranking system listed 2 new games for STADIA.

As we mentioned before, the first one is a Battle Royale with millions of players. It is nothing more and nothing less than PLAYERUN ancla’S BATTLEGROUNDS, title now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

On the other hand, there is one of the newest and most recognized Square Enix JRPGs. We are referring to Octopath Travel, which originally debuted for the Nintendo Switch and later came to PC.

Both games came up with new ESRB registrations for STADIA, so they may well be part of the lineup of titles to be announced at today’s event.

How to see the new STADIA Connect?

If you are interested in seeing the Google presentation, take into account that it will take place today, Tuesday, April 28. STADIA Connect will start at 11:00 AM, Mexico City time.

You can follow the event from the YouTube channel of the streaming service. If for some reason you can not see it, do not worry, because here we will have coverage with all the ads.

It’s time for another #StadiaConnect! Tune in this Tuesday 4/28 9AM PT / 6PM CET on YouTube to hear from the team and see a few new games coming to Stadia. pic.twitter.com/Fuao6QvHF3 – Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 24, 2020

In case you missed it: STADIA is now free for Gmail users

While we know more about the news of the service, we recommend you visit this link to read all the news about STADIA.

Source

.