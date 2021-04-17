Stade Rennes take victory after beating SCO Angers 0-3

04/17/2021 at 2:47 PM CEST

The Rennes consolidated a great victory after thrashing 0-3 at Angers during the duel held in the Stade Raymond Kopa this Saturday. The SCO Angers wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Olympique Lyon by a score of 3-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Stade Rennes He came from beating 1-0 in his fiefdom at FC Nantes in the last match played. With this defeat the Angers remained in eleventh position after the end of the match, while the Rennes is sixth.

The meeting got off to a good start for him Stade Rennes, who fired the starting gun at the Stade Raymond Kopa with a bit of Jeremy doku. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half, luck came for the Rennais team, who put more land in between with a goal from Martin terrier at 63 minutes. After a new play, the scoring of the visiting team increased, which increased the score through a goal of Sehrou Guirassy just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90, concluding the confrontation with a result of 0-3 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the SCO Angers gave entrance to Sada thioub, Waniss taibi, Noah fatar, Yassin fortune Y Zinedine Ould Khaled for Mohamed ali cho, Antonin Bobichon, Lois diony, Stephane bahoken and Ibrahim Amadou, Meanwhile he Rennes gave entrance to Sehrou Guirassy, Clement grenier, Dalbert Y Romain Del Castillo for Martin terrier, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien truffert Y Benjamin Bourigeaud.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Angers (Ibrahim Amadou and Ismael traore), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this brilliant performance the Stade Rennes He already has 51 points in Ligue 1 and is placed sixth in the ranking. For his part, SCO Angers it remains with 41 points with which it faced the thirty-third day.

On the following day, the two teams will play at home. The Angevin team will face the AS Monaco and, for his part, the Stade Rennes will do it against him Dijon FCO.

Data sheetSCO Angers:Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Flavien Tait, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Martin Terrier and Jeremy DokuStade Rennes:Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Pierrick Capelle, Lois Diony, Thomas Mangani, Ibrahim Amadou, Antonin Bobichon, Mohamed Ali Cho and Stephane BahokenStadium:Stade Raymond KopaGoals:Jeremy Doku (0-1, min. 45), Martin Terrier (0-2, min. 63) and Sehrou Guirassy (0-3, min. 90)