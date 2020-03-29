STACY CROWNE – WE SOUND ELECTRIC (2019)

Another from High Energy Rock’N’Roll with balls. Did anyone say that in Germany You only practice Vintage Rock, Heavy Metal or Kraut Rock? … Well, it will not! In a country so rich and well-stocked with scenes and bands, Action Rock also has its well-deserved gap due to electrical sparks and a sick obsession with MC5 and The Stooges. It is the case of those of Cologne (Germany), Stacy Crowne, which with his self-titled debut EP of 2014 and a shared split with The Empire Strikes two years later they have been placed in the European front rank as far as the most energetic and furious rock is concerned. Five long years later comes the continuation of his Opera Prima and the fucking consecration in a big way of a gang that defends the Scandinavian Rock’N’Roll of bands like no one else. Gluecifer, Hellacopters, Turbonegro and The Nomads. We go with them!!!…

Let yourself be seduced by the P White Lies ’of Stacy Crowne!!!…

WE SOUND ELECTRIC

You have viewed the clip, right? Do you need more arguments than those cooked in such a tiny room? Anyway, some more I’ll give you because Dustin (vocals, guitar), Dominik (guitar), Pete (drums) and Andreas (bass) they know but that very well to extract the fucking electricity that they have inside. We Sound Electric (2019) makes it very clear that these fuckers are the guitars, the drumming of strings and drum boxes, just as their Scandinavian heroes already did in the late 90’s. The album sounds fabulous, not a drop in intensity, nor a filler track, always with the guitars up, challenging each other, as my favorite shows very well. Lovebite. The single White Lies It is also another hypervitamin pearl that shows its devotion to Biff Malibu & Cia, “We Sound Electric” and “Tightrope” they stink Copters High Visibility, with a lot of sense and presence of the melody, as well as the initial “Oblivion” and the arsonists “Some Equals None” or “Get Loaded Now!” They will make you leave it more than enough with your neck. Interestingly, “We Are The Rest” seems like a nod to Space Age Playboys (1995) from Warrior Soul with that cool and dirty riff. In short, that you already lose the time to continue reading my verbiage because here below is the real argument for the Stacy Crowne they become bound between ear to ear. GO !!!!…

We Sound Electric by STACY CROWNE

2020-03-29

