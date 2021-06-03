Stack Overflow becomes the property of Prosus

If we talk about Prosus, it may not sound familiar to you, while Stack Overflow is, without a doubt, one of the most veteran and recognized services on the Internet. Active on the Internet since 2008, it is since its inception, probably together with Github, the website most visited by programmers who have doubts about code. Over the years, the popularity of Stack Overflow has spread so much that it is now possible to find queries related to practically everything you can imagine, as long as it has to do with some programming language, markup, and so on.

Prosus, for its part, is an asset manager that, in recent times, has become one of the main investors in companies and technology groups. An example of this is its shareholding in Tencent, the Chinese technology giant, with a position of 200,000 million dollars, which gives it a participation of about 30%. It also has participation in Mail.ru, Udemy, Codecademy, Delivery Hero, iFood, OLX, Takealot.com and others. Prosus is, in turn, owned by the South African group Naspers Ltd.

For the acquisition of Stack Overflow, which has been announced by Prosus, the group has made a disbursement of 1,800 million dollars, and raises some questions about the future of the service. And is that unlike other investments, such as all those mentioned above and that have clear monetization routes, Stack Overflow does not seem, at least at first glance, such a profitable investment.

This, of course, has raised doubts from Stack Overflow users, who wonder what changes will occur as a result of the acquisition. However, and in a call to calm, Joel Spolsky, one of the creators of the service, has affirmed that the community should not fear changes. Prosus is an investor and a holding company, so in the words of Spolsky Stack Overflow it will continue to operate in exactly the same way as it has done until now. The only change will be to identify itself as a subsidiary and / or part of the Prosus group, but its business model should not undergo any change. Hopefully this will be the case not only in the short term, but also in the medium and long term.

And what is the Stack Overflow business model? It is mainly based on advertising. Given the average user profile of the service, many companies turn to it to serve professional search ads. Another strong point, in terms of monetization, is its Stack Overflow for Teams group collaboration service, which according to several voices would be the main interest of Prosus and, therefore, the reason why it would have carried out this operation.