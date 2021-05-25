Stabbed in fight with couple over parking spot in Queens



FDNY ambulance and paramedic.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Anthony Thomas was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing driver Gregory Williams in a fight over a parking spot in Queens (NYC).

The suspect allegedly erupted in rage when he saw Williams moving a traffic cone that had saving a space right outside his home on Mentone Avenue, after 5pm on Sunday. The brawl seems to have worsened because Williams (49) would have insulted Thomas’s wife (58).

“I need two places, one for mine and one for my wife’s car!”, Thomas shouted as he left his house, according to the witness, who asked not to be identified. Williams, who was visiting friends in Laurelton and trying to park his black Infiniti Q50, reportedly replied: “You don’t own the bloody block!”

Then Thomas disappeared inside his house for a moment and then came out with a 9 inch butcher knife tucked into his sock to confront Williams, while his wife Sabrina was at the door trying to calm him down.

“Go back to your fucking (…) wife!” Williams would have yelled at Thomas, the witness recalled. And they came to blows. Thomas “He grabbed him by the wrist and [Williams] tried to run … and started stabbing him. He stabbed him like six times and let him go. People shouted”.

Another neighbor, Mark Pierre, added: “When he disrespected his wife, (Thomas) said, ‘What was that? I need to hear that again! ‘ He said it at least three times and then took a stone. “

Sources said Thomas allegedly stabbed Williams seven times in the chest and abdomen, sending the seriously injured victim to the Jamaica Hospital. It is currently in stable condition.

Thomas he didn’t resist when the police came to arrest himaccording to his neighbor Beverly Matthews, who described him as “Very picky about your parking space”. “He considers himself the mayor of the block,” he said wryly.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD said yesterday. “I stayed up all night,” his wife Sabrina Thomas told the New York Post, trying to hold back tears. “I do not know what happened. Ask anyone around here. He is an absolutely wonderful man. He takes care of his family, he takes care of everything and everyone. Everybody loves him ”.

According to a recent report, it has become more difficult to park in NYC, since restaurants have taken for themselves around 8,550 positions on publicly owned sidewalks and, at the same time, initial fears of infection and insecurity in the Metro they seem to have stimulated the purchase and use of automobiles, motorcycles, and bicycles.