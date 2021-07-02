St-Pierre leaves the door open

Georges St-Pierre He continues to sport an impressive physique despite his 40 years and has been retired for almost four years. The Canadian left MMA very young (32 years old) and returned four years later. The idea was to make several fights, but everything remained in a single fight. Despite this, and as he has always been in shape, the rumors about his possible return have been constant. In fact, lThe legend rang to make a match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The rumor was very strong for a long time, it was even said that it would be the only fight that would make the Russian rethink his continuity in the UFC.

Everything came to nothing and the two are still retired. St-Pierre’s name was related to Óscar de la Hoya, but the lawsuit was not even negotiated. Dana White prevented him, something that the former UFC champion does not want to give too much importance to. “I believe in myself. If that fight had happened I would have moved to Los Angeles and would camp there. Unfortunately, Dana White didn’t want to. It is what it is. I can’t be mad at him. There were people who told me to report it, but it seems unfair to me. I don’t want to spend my money on lawyers, “St-Pierre said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

White blocked that operation because the Canadian still has a UFC contract in force, a link that seems key to seeing St-Pierre return, although not in MMA. “MMy contract will expire in almost two years. I will be free and fit. I’m still a fighter. If there are exhibition or charity matches … never say never“he added.