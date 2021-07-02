St-Pierre could fight again when his UFC contract expires

Everything seems to indicate that the Canadian legend, Georges St-Pierre will never compete again. However, there are certain signs that it cannot be ruled out that it reappears in contact sports. Maybe it’s just a matter of waiting a bit.

St-Pierre is one of the most recognized fighters in MMA history. Since retiring from the sport in 2019, rumors of a return to fighting have never been far behind. Primarily, Georges’s name was used in connection with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, it was revealed earlier this year that St-Pierre was ready to seize another opportunity: a boxing match against another legend, Oscar De La Hoya.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the super fight was turned down by the UFC, which still has St-Pierre under contract. UFC President Dana White’s decision to put a stop to GSP’s boxing dreams upset many people, most notably potential promoters of the super fight, Triller. Georges regretted what happened because he assures that he was ready to dedicate himself fully to its preparation.

“Trust me, if this fight had happened, I would have gone to Los Angeles to Freddie Roach’s gym to do a full training camp. I would have left no stone unturned. Unfortunately, Dana White didn’t want to. It is what it is, I can’t be mad at him. People have said to take him to court, but that makes me look like the bad guy, and I don’t want to spend money on lawyers and all that. “

Although St-Pierre has always kept his comments on the UFC respectful, he and the organization haven’t been on the best of terms in recent years. After St-Pierre walked away from the sport in 2013, White was infuriated by the actions of his champion and pay-per-view star.

When Georges wanted to return in 2017 to challenge for the middleweight title, his negotiations with the UFC dragged on. In the end, he had to renew his contract to include a clause that forced St-Pierre to defend the UFC middleweight title if he won it. It is that contract that still controls St-Pierre’s career. However, according to the former two-division champion, he won’t be locked into it forever and once he’s free, opportunities abound.

“My contract with the UFC will end in almost two years, and I will be free. I will also be in shape. I am still a fighter and an artist. If there is an exhibition fight or a charity fight, then never say never. “

Since his official retirement from the sport in 2019, St-Pierre has maintained that he will not return to competition. Or at least if the right opportunity does not present itself for his legacy. The UFC has already denied him those opportunities twice, with De La Hoya and Nurmagomedov. Maybe in a few years, the third time will be the charm.