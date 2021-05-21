St-Pierre blocked by Dana White and De La Hoya in trouble

Dana White held on to the contract the UFC still holds with three-time world welterweight champion from that league, Georges St-Pierre, and prevented this from being a rival to Oscar de la Hoya in his debut as Triller’s fighter. Interestingly, White acted differently with Conor McGregor in his fantasy fight against Floyd Mayweather. The UFC principal not only authorized Mc Gregor, he also got involved and made money with the millionaire clown.

The blockade of St-Pierre does not happen by chance. Behind there are commercial interests, an ‘undeclared’ war, but that has just begun between Triller and the UFC, together with the well-known ambitions of Floyd Mayweather who is fully involved in this new business model, which, without a doubt, Dana White also intends to get involved or make money, in her role as Mayweather’s ‘unofficial’ partner.

In this video, we analyze the causes of the ‘no’ to Georges St-Pierre, its repercussions, the urgencies of Oscar de la Hoya, who no longer hides how much Canelo Alvarez’s departure from GBP affected him and what should happen with the Triller model to manage billboards.