St. Petersburg will host the Russian F1 GP from 2023

Jun 26 (.) – The Russian Grand Prix will move from the Sochi Olympic Park to a new circuit built on the outskirts of St. Petersburg starting in 2023, Formula One announced on Saturday.

The race, which was held for the first time in 2014 after the Black Sea town hosted the Winter Olympics, will move to the Igora Drive circuit, located 54 km from Saint Petersburg.

Igora Drive is about 150 km from the Finnish border, and should be more accessible than Sochi for Russian and foreign fans.

This year’s race in Sochi, which had a contract until 2025, is scheduled for September 26.

Mercedes has won all seven editions of the Russian Grand Prix to date, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton triumphing four times.

(Report by Alan Baldwin in London. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)