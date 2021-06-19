St. Petersburg limits the influx into the fan zone due to covid-19

06/19/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

The governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexandr Beglov, decided this Saturday to limit the influx of fans of the European Championship in the fan area of ​​the city from 5,000 to 3,000 due to the increased spread of the coronavirus.

The measure, taken in the form of decree, It will enter in vigor starting this Sunday.

In the central Konyushennaya Square there can only be 3,000 fans and up to a thousand people at the theme park in Yubileiny.

Restrictions in the area dedicated to fans had previously been announced. Since Thursday already no food is sold in Konyushennaya, only drinks.

In Saint Petersburg they have registered in the last 24 hours 996 new cases of coronavirus, 26 more than the day before and 50 more than Thursday.

The authorities of the second Russian city have also decided to close water parks and other attractions as of Monday, and have introduced compulsory vaccination for 65% of the personnel of state-owned companies until August 15, among other measures.