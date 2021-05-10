St. Louis Cardinals news Nolan Arenado Cardinals Albert Pujols Major League Baseball 2021 in Spanish

In particular I will always associate Albert pujols with the Cardinals from saint Louis especially since the season of MLB 2001, when the Dominican burst into the Major Leagues and this week that Pujols made headlines on the Big Show, a question came to mind: do they have the red birds in Nolan Arenado your new Albert Pujols ?.

Well they say that baseball is a numbers game and if I go to the numbers Cardinals from saint Louis don’t win the World Series MLB since the 2011 season, precisely and precisely the last of Albert pujols so far with the Cardinals in the majors before leaving for Los Angeles from Los Angeles, who put him on assignment this week.

In the recent past I heard that apparently Cardinals from saint Louis they sought to bring back to Albert pujols in the 2020 season changes of MLB, why will he retire with them, which neither happened nor has happened so far and it seems difficult for it to happen.

However, the Cardinals instead they bet on bringing nothing more and nothing less than Nolan Arenado to not only try to get back to the World Series, but also to win it.

Perhaps the possible return of Albert pujols to the Cardinals from saint Louis fell when the designated hitter did not return to the National League as in the 2020 season of MLB.

While I remember Albert pujols at third base the Cardinals in the 2001 season of MLB, same that plays Nolan Arenado currently with the Cardinals from saint Louis and that the Dominican’s career is ending and Arenando’s is not half that of Pujols and Arenado’s starting with the red birds.The latter must hope that their current third baseman is their new Albert Pujols and will lead them to fly higher than the MLB as did the Dominican in 2004, 2006 and 2011, especially in the last two.