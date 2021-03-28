St. Denis and Torres achieve fundamental victories; Mokaev is ready for the big moment

FORT OF ARAD._ BRAVE CF 49: Super Fights promised, as its name indicated, a night full of exciting fights. And it has delivered even more. From the emergence of a new title contender to the long-awaited definition of the Flyweight tournament, and the maturing of a young phenomenon into a superstar, fight night at Fort Arad in the Kingdom of Bahrain had it all. .

In the evening’s main event, Benoit St. Denis submitted former world champion Luan “Miau” Santiago in the second round to confirm his position as the next challenger to the super lightweight belt title, facing undisputed champion Eldar Eldarov.

Luan Santiago came in hot with a flying knee just above the bell. But even though the Brazilian landed some good punches during the fight, it was St. Denis who took the fight on his own terms.

Benoit got the takedown and while on the ground he managed to transition very well to a full mount, creating enough space for him to push towards the end.

He seemed to have it tight with two naked chokers in the first round, but Luan bravely resisted.

In the second round, St. Denis choked on his arm and forced Luan to tap, earning his seventh pro win, remaining undefeated and securing the title shot.

After the fight, the “God of War” said he is excited and looking forward to the biggest fight of his professional career.

“I always wanted to fight the Eldar and I hope we can do it as soon as possible. He is a great champion but it is my goal, my life, I will be the next world champion ”, he said.

In the evening’s co-main event, Blaine O’Driscoll showed impressive form and put Jose “Shorty” Torres in danger a few times, but the former two-time IMMAF world champion validated his favoritism and earned a victory by Unanimous decision advancing to the prestigious BRAVE CF world flyweight title tournament.

Torres shared his thoughts on the next round matchup. “I’m excited to face the winner of Ali Bagautinov vs Dustin Oritz, because those were two guys that I was seeing even before I started in MMA, it will be amazing to fight one of them,” he said.

The night also saw a potential fight of the year contender in the clash of former IMMAF world champions Muhammad Mokaev and Abdul Hussein, with Mokaev having arguably the toughest fight of his career so far and Hussein teaching a valuable one. lesson on resilience. and composure in front of a wrestler and wrestler decorated as “The Punisher.”

Go to the BRAVE Combat Federation Instagram account to watch videos of the highlights of a historic fight night: instagram.com/bravemmaf.

See below the results of the BRAVE CF 49:

Superlight – Benoit St. Denis def. Luan Santiago by submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2

Agreed weight 61 kg – José Torres def. Blaine O’Driscoll via unanimous decision (29×28, 29×28, 30×27)

Middleweight – Ikram Aliskerov defeated. Miro Jurkovic via submission (kimura) – Round 2

Flyweight – Muhammad Mokaev def. Abdul Hussein by unanimous decision (30 × 27, 29 × 28, 29 × 28)

Bantamweight – Gamzat Magomedov def. Matiss Zaharovs via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight – Francesco Nuzzi def. Bernardo Sopai via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight – Chad Hanekom defeated. Dominic Schober by TKO (kick and punches) – Round 2

Contract weight 77 kg – Gadzhimusa Gaziev def. Geraldo Coelho by TKO (hits) – Round 3

Super welterweight: Axel Sola def. Kuitty Begaj via submission (arm choke and triangle) – Round 1

Bantamweight – Frieh Harahsheh def. Glenn McVeigh via submission (guillotine) – Round 1

Contract weight 77 kg – Ali Marhoon def. Hamad Mubarak Saad via submission (triangle choke) – Round 1