The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) did some precisions to the ranking elaborated by the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, where he points out that, during 2019, six of the 10 most violent cities of the world they find each other in Mexico.

The federal agency indicates that the Citizen Council indicates that classification is based in estimated figures, so that your study is not 100% accurate. Regarding the figures for Mexico, he points out that closing of his study did not have of the information of victims of intentional homicide for 2019 published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). Thus, used a estimation method (prospective).

He deepens that in the justification of the study I know recognize that the “figures used for the calculation of fees and the positions of the ranking are estimates”, At no time does it expose the solvency of the data consulted.

Emphasize that three weaknesses are observed structural ranking:

“Does not include cities with less than 300,000 inhabitants. This is notorious because there may be very violent cities in the world that they are discarded just for having little population“

“Does not include cities of countries in conflict (example: Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan or Yemen). This is relevant insofar as the conclusions What is the study about? partial“

“For him case of Mexico, the study indicates that, lack of information by city or metropolitan area, add the intentional homicides of the municipality to which the analyzed city belongs plus the figures of the conurbed municipalities. This aggregation iIncrease the numbers for each city studied ”.

The SSPC indicates that “it is important to specify that the information that publishes monthly the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), is based on alleged recorded criminal acts in research folders and they are reported by prosecutors and state prosecutors to the organism.

Furthermore, it stresses that the Citizen Council approach “far exceeds the official statistic of intentional homicides in Mexico. On average, his estimate on the rate of intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants is 19% higher regarding the rate calculated with official figures from the SESNSP.

On Tuesday the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice published its ranking 2019 from 50 most violent cities in the world.

He specified that the criterion to order this list is grounded in the number of homicides by every 100,000 inhabitants. In the count five mexican cities occupy the top positions:

According to the Council, in the ranking, Mexico “sweeps” with everything: first place, first five places, 6 of the 10 cities more violent and 19 of the fifty more violent. He stressed that, for second consecutive Year, the most violent city of the world is Tijuana.

The advice blamed from the situation to government of the President Andrés Manuel López ObradorWell, he maintained, his politics of security is “much worse”Than those of past governments.

“The trouble central is that this government while about to the criminals as victimsis clearly hostile towards true victims“, Indicated.

“East government I know refuses to apply the force legal against the criminals and instead they offers subsidies, like ‘scholarships’Of the Youth Building the Future program that, supposedly, to end to the hitmen by turning them into fellows: Of course the hitmen, even if they are fellows, they are still hitmen“, he claimed.

