SSD manufacturers want to curb the price hike caused by Chia

The Chia cryptocurrency has had a direct impact on the hard drive and SSD market. The virtual currency craze has led to shortages and price spikes in Asia, but they weren’t the only problems. It was also found that growing the cryptocurrency can destroy storage units in a matter of weeks. With the growing demand for hardware and the shortage in stores, major manufacturers have opted for extreme measures.

According to a report by Tom’s Hardware, Taiwan-based companies that produce solid-state drives they will start selling directly to the “farms” that are dedicated to growing Chia. The objective is to satisfy the very high demand that exists for SSDs, preventing the large structures behind the cryptocurrency from resorting to the retail market and continuing to raise the price of the components.

The pressure is so strong that Adata confirmed that from March to April grew between 400 and 500% orders about your SSDs. The firm, like TeamGroup and Phison, is working on developing storage units that are appropriate for use with Chia.

Chia cryptocurrency continues to pressure the hard drive and SSD market

If Taiwanese SSD manufacturers establish a direct line to supply users who do business with Chia, they would take the strain off the mainstream market. On paper, eliminating intermediaries would prevent the price escalation from continuing, but it is not an easy goal to achieve.

The companies agree that demand on the storage units can be sustained for several months. In addition, the development of high-capacity and higher-endurance solid state drives for Chia the overall demand for 3D NAND memories will increase. They even claim that “all available capacity” would be consumed for its manufacture.

According to Tom’s Hardware, if the demand for SSD and 3D NAND controllers rises, the logical thing is to think that prices will continue to rise. The Chia cryptocurrency craze is putting a very hard-to-control strain on the component market, and manufacturers keep looking for answers on the go without knowing if the final result will be positive.

